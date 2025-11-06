Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Martin O’Neill poised for European return with Celtic

Andy Sims
  • Martin O'Neill, in interim charge of Celtic, is preparing the team for a Europa League match against Danish side FC Midtjylland.
  • O'Neill acknowledges the difficulty of the task, as Midtjylland leads their group with a perfect record of three wins.
  • The manager reflected on Celtic's 2003 UEFA Cup final loss to Porto, admitting it still gives him nightmares.
  • Celtic has added 19-year-old Callum Osmand to their European squad as a replacement for the injured Cameron Carter-Vickers.
  • Goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel highlighted O'Neill's positive impact, stating he has restored confidence within the team.
