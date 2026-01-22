Casemiro confirms he will leave Manchester United
- Casemiro will depart Manchester United in the summer after the club opted not to renew his contract.
- The Brazilian midfielder, a £63m signing in 2022, will leave on a free transfer, allowing the club to reinvest his substantial wages.
- Casemiro, who turns 34 next month, won the Carabao Cup with United in his first season, scoring in the 2023 final.
- Despite some challenging periods and four red cards, he has been integral this season, starting 19 of 22 league games.
- Manchester United are now set to target new midfielders, with players like Carlos Baleba, Elliot Anderson, and Adam Wharton identified as potential replacements.