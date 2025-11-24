Pundit hits out at Liverpool legend and urges him to publicly address poor form
- Jamie Carragher has urged Mohamed Salah to publicly address Liverpool's current poor run of form.
- Carragher's call follows Virgil van Dijk's statement that Liverpool are a 'mess' after their 3-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest, marking their sixth loss in seven Premier League games.
- Van Dijk had urged his teammates to be 'angry' and labelled their performances 'unacceptable'.
- Carragher questioned why Salah, who was vocal about his contract situation last season, is not showing similar urgency now as a team leader.
- He suggested Salah only speaks out when he receives man of the match awards or needs a new contract, contrasting this with the need for other players to speak for the club.