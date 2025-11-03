Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner to face off days before Australian Open
- Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are set to compete in an exhibition match in Incheon, South Korea, on 10 January.
- The Hyundai Card Super Match will occur just eight days before the Australian Open begins, where Alcaraz aims for a career Grand Slam and Sinner seeks a third title.
- The two tennis players have collectively won the last eight Grand Slam singles titles.
- Their most recent encounter was at the Six Kings Slam exhibition in Saudi Arabia, where Sinner secured a $6m prize.
- Sinner recently reclaimed the World No 1 ranking from Alcaraz, though Alcaraz remains the favourite to finish the year as No 1.