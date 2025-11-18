Carlos Alcaraz forced to pull out of Davis Cup
- Carlos Alcaraz has withdrawn from Spain's Davis Cup team due to a hamstring injury sustained during his ATP Finals defeat to Jannik Sinner.
- Scans revealed swelling in his right thigh, leading to medical advice against competing, which Alcaraz announced on social media.
- Alcaraz expressed his heartbreak at not being able to represent Spain, stating it was the “greatest thing there is”.
- Spain will now face Czechia in the Davis Cup quarter-finals without the six-time Grand Slam champion.
- Alcaraz has previously advocated for changes to the Davis Cup format, suggesting it should be held every two or three years to increase player commitment and appeal.