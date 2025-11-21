Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Canelo Alvarez gives major career update after Terence Crawford loss

Canelo Alvarez has claimed he is in talks to rematch Terence Crawford
Canelo Alvarez has claimed he is in talks to rematch Terence Crawford (AP)
  • Canelo Alvarez has claimed that negotiations have commenced for a rematch with Terence Crawford.
  • Crawford comfortably outboxed Canelo in September, securing the undisputed super-middleweight titles.
  • The victory made Crawford the first boxer in the modern era to be undisputed in three divisions, having moved up two weight classes for the fight.
  • Despite no rematch clause in their initial contract, Canelo's priority for 2026 is reportedly this second bout.
  • Crawford's interest in a rematch is currently unclear, with speculation he may instead pursue a world title in a sixth division down at middleweight.
