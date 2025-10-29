Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Cameron Norrie stuns Carlos Alcaraz in comeback win

  • Cameron Norrie secured the biggest victory of his career by defeating World No 1 Carlos Alcaraz in the second round of the Paris Masters.
  • Norrie came from a set down to win the match with a score of 4-6 6-3 6-4.
  • This marks the first time Norrie has beaten a reigning World No 1, and he is the first British man to do so since Dan Evans in 2021.
  • The defeat is Alcaraz's earliest exit from a tournament since the Miami Open in March, breaking his 17-match winning streak at Masters level.
  • Norrie will now progress to the third round, where he is set to play either Valentin Vacherot or Arthur Rinderknech.
