Burnley fans boo own players as West Ham claim vital points

Lyle Foster of Burnley looks dejected after the team's defeat in the Premier League match between Burnley and West Ham United
Lyle Foster of Burnley looks dejected after the team's defeat in the Premier League match between Burnley and West Ham United (Getty Images)
  • West Ham secured a 2-0 victory over Burnley, moving them within three points of safety in the league.
  • Crysencio Summerville opened the scoring for West Ham, followed by Taty Castellanos who doubled their lead.
  • The defeat leaves Burnley 11 points adrift of 17th place, pushing them closer to relegation to the Championship.
  • Frustrated Burnley fans expressed their anger, chanting “We want Parker out” and “You're not fit to wear the shirt” towards their manager and players.
  • Burnley's winless streak now stands at 16 league matches, and they failed to register a shot on target until the 32nd minute of the game.
