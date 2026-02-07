Burnley fans boo own players as West Ham claim vital points
- West Ham secured a 2-0 victory over Burnley, moving them within three points of safety in the league.
- Crysencio Summerville opened the scoring for West Ham, followed by Taty Castellanos who doubled their lead.
- The defeat leaves Burnley 11 points adrift of 17th place, pushing them closer to relegation to the Championship.
- Frustrated Burnley fans expressed their anger, chanting “We want Parker out” and “You're not fit to wear the shirt” towards their manager and players.
- Burnley's winless streak now stands at 16 league matches, and they failed to register a shot on target until the 32nd minute of the game.
