Saka set to be Arsenal’s highest-paid star in bumper new deal
- Bukayo Saka has signed a new five-year contract with Arsenal, committing his future to the club until 2031.
- The deal extends his previous contract, which was due to expire in June 2027, securing him amidst high interest from other clubs.
- The agreement is reported to make Saka the best-paid player at Arsenal, with alleged wages exceeding £300,000 per week.
- Saka, an academy product, is an integral part of Mikel Arteta's side, contributing significantly to their current pursuit of an unprecedented quadruple.
- He has made 239 appearances for Arsenal, scoring 77 goals, and is also a key player for England with 14 goals in 48 caps.
