‘Dismay’ as grave of McLaren F1 founder desecrated by vandals

The grave of Bruce McLaren has been vandalised
The grave of Bruce McLaren has been vandalised (Getty)
  • The graves of F1 legend Bruce McLaren and his family in Auckland, New Zealand, have been vandalised.
  • McLaren's daughter, Amanda, has been left 'very upset' by the damage to the headstones at Waikumete Cemetery.
  • The Bruce McLaren Trust confirmed the desecration, expressing their “dismay” after the graves were sprayed with gold paint and had toy cars affixed to them.
  • A local volunteer suggested the perpetrator might have intended to restore the gravestones, despite causing significant damage.
  • The Grave Guardians organisation has offered to repair the damage free of charge, and New Zealand Police are investigating the incident.
