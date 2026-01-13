Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

LIV Golf star handed ‘harsh punishment’ as he returns to PGA Tour

  • Brooks Koepka is rejoining the PGA Tour after four seasons with LIV Golf, facilitated by a new "Returning Member Program" announced by CEO Brian Rolapp.
  • The five-time major winner will face financial penalties, including foregoing FedExCup bonuses and ineligibility for the Tour's player equity programme, estimated at £37-59m, and must make a $5m charitable contribution.
  • Koepka is set to begin his return at the Farmers Insurance Open on 29 January, acknowledging the need to mend relationships with fellow players.
  • The new programme also offers a pathway back for other major winners from LIV Golf, such as Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, and Cam Smith, provided they meet specific criteria and apply by 2 February.
  • PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp stated the initiative aims to enhance the fan experience and ensure top players compete regularly, calling it a response to unique circumstances.
