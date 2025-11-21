Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Brentford star ruled out for the season after ‘devastating’ blow

Keith Andrews will be without Fabio Carvalho for the rest of the season (Nick Potts/PA)
Keith Andrews will be without Fabio Carvalho for the rest of the season (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)
  • Brentford boss Keith Andrews has confirmed Fabio Carvalho will miss the rest of the season after suffering a serious knee injury.
  • Andrews revealed Carvalho sustained the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury in training last week.
  • Andrews admitted it had been a “tough week” following the “devastating” news.
  • He insisted Carvalho will have the full support of the club during his recovery.
  • Brentford are due to travel to Brighton on Saturday afternoon as they look to build on their 3-1 win over Newcastle before the international break.

