Brendon McCullum insists England have ‘definitely improved’ despite Ashes defeat
- Brendon McCullum, England's head coach, has conceded his future is uncertain following the team's swift Ashes defeat, losing the urn in just 11 days.
- Despite his desire to remain in the role, McCullum acknowledges that decisions about his tenure rest with others, including managing director Rob Key and chief executive Richard Gould.
- England suffered comprehensive losses in Perth, Brisbane and Adelaide, leading to questions of accountability similar to the dismissal of McCullum's predecessor, Chris Silverwood, after a 4-0 thrashing in 2021/22.
- McCullum expressed belief in the team's progress, stating England had “definitely improved”, but admitted to self-reflection regarding mistakes made during the ongoing series.
- With two Tests remaining in Melbourne and Sydney, McCullum emphasised the importance of these fixtures for the team to salvage pride and for management and players to fight for their international careers.