England must not show ‘glass jaw’ after dismal start to Ashes, claims Brendon McCullum
- England's cricket team is on the brink of another Ashes series defeat in Australia, currently trailing 2-0 after losing the first two Tests.
- Head coach Brendon McCullum has issued a stark warning, demanding his side avoid displaying a “glass jaw” and show strength to salvage their campaign.
- The team will take a planned break on the Sunshine Coast for crucial discussions before the series resumes in Adelaide next Wednesday.
- McCullum has backed under-pressure players like Ollie Pope and wicketkeeper Jamie Smith, expressing confidence in the current squad.
- Despite selection concerns, wholesale changes are largely impractical, with reserves such as Jacob Bethell, Josh Tongue, and Matthew Potts on standby.