Celtic chief claims Brendan Rodgers ‘contributed to a toxic atmosphere’ in parting shot
- Brendan Rodgers resigned as Celtic manager, leading to a scathing statement from principal shareholder Dermot Desmond.
- Desmond accused Rodgers of "divisive, misleading, and self-serving" behaviour, claiming he contributed to a "toxic atmosphere" at the club.
- The shareholder stated Rodgers made "false" public claims about transfer business and contract offers, despite being fully involved in all transfer decisions and offered an extension.
- Rodgers had publicly expressed frustration over Celtic's transfer activity, notably comparing the squad to a "Honda Civic" after a defeat.
- His resignation followed Celtic's poor start to the Premiership season, trailing leaders Hearts by eight points, and a Champions League play-off defeat.