Uncapped Australian eyes ‘dream’ Ashes debut after double injury blow
- Qualified carpenter Brendan Doggett is poised to make his Test cricket debut for Australia in the Ashes series opener against England in Perth later this week.
- Doggett's unexpected opportunity arises due to injuries to Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood, and he is expected to take his place in Australia’s bowling attack alongside Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland.
- The 31-year-old paceman said it was a “dream” for him to play Test cricket, and expressed confidence in his game and physical condition, noting his successful performance over the past 18 to 24 months.
- His debut would make him only the third Indigenous Australian to play Test cricket, following fellow paceman Scott Boland and mentor Jason Gillespie.
- Doggett's inclusion, alongside Boland, is anticipated to boost Indigenous representation in elite cricket, a sport where their presence is less common compared to Australian Rules football and rugby league.