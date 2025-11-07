Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

F1 star brands car ‘undriveable’ ahead of Brazil GP sprint race

Verstappen will start the sprint race in sixth
Verstappen will start the sprint race in sixth (Getty Images)
  • Lando Norris secured pole position for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix sprint race, with heavy rain anticipated for Saturday.
  • Norris's title rivals are positioned behind him on the grid, with Oscar Piastri in third and Max Verstappen, who described his car as "undriveable", in sixth.
  • Kimi Antonelli qualified second, followed by George Russell in fourth and Fernando Alonso in fifth.
  • Lewis Hamilton will start the sprint race from 11th place after being eliminated in Q2.
  • Hamilton's Q2 elimination was partly influenced by his teammate Charles Leclerc's spin during the final stages of the qualifying session.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in