F1 star brands car ‘undriveable’ ahead of Brazil GP sprint race
- Lando Norris secured pole position for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix sprint race, with heavy rain anticipated for Saturday.
- Norris's title rivals are positioned behind him on the grid, with Oscar Piastri in third and Max Verstappen, who described his car as "undriveable", in sixth.
- Kimi Antonelli qualified second, followed by George Russell in fourth and Fernando Alonso in fifth.
- Lewis Hamilton will start the sprint race from 11th place after being eliminated in Q2.
- Hamilton's Q2 elimination was partly influenced by his teammate Charles Leclerc's spin during the final stages of the qualifying session.