Bradley Wiggins opens up on abuse by childhood cycling coach

'There's a 13 year old boy under there that's traumatised': Sir Bradley Wiggins on recovering from abuse
  • Bradley Wiggins first publicly revealed that he was sexually abused as a child by his cycling coach, Stan Knight, during an unplanned interview in 2022.
  • His new book, The Chain, details the abuse, including an alleged drugging incident.
  • Going public about the abuse prompted four other men to come forward with similar experiences that they had under the supervision of Knight, who died in 2003.
  • The book also explores Wiggins' troubled relationship with his father, who left when he was a baby, and the impact of his bullying stepfather.
  • Wiggins also addresses the 2011 'Jiffy-Bag scandal' concerning therapeutic-use exemptions, claiming Team Sky “chucked him under a bus” during the controversy.
