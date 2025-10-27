Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Sean Dyche taunted by Bournemouth fans during defeat

Sean Dyche celebrates as Nottingham Forest match win
  • Bournemouth secured a 2-0 victory over Nottingham Forest in Sean Dyche's first Premier League match as Forest manager.
  • Marcus Tavernier opened the scoring for Bournemouth in the 25th minute with a goal directly from a corner kick while Junior Kroupi doubled Bournemouth's lead before half-time.
  • Nottingham Forest struggled to create significant chances throughout the match, despite having recently won a Europa League fixture.
  • Bournemouth fans chanted a chorus of “you’re getting sacked in the morning” at the new Forest boss after the club sacked Nuno Espirito Santo and Ange Postecoglou.
  • The game featured a heated midfield confrontation between Douglas Luiz and Justin Kluivert, resulting in both players receiving yellow cards.
