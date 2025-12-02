Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

How Everton secured first win at Bournemouth in nine years

Pa Sport
Jack Grealish scored the decisive goal in the 78th minute with a deflected strike
Jack Grealish scored the decisive goal in the 78th minute with a deflected strike (REUTERS)
  • Everton secured a 1-0 victory over Bournemouth in a Premier League fixture.
  • Jack Grealish scored the decisive goal in the 78th minute with a deflected strike.
  • The win marked Everton's first at the Vitality Stadium since 2016.
  • Bournemouth, who fielded their youngest ever Premier League team, had a goal disallowed for offside in the first half.
  • Bournemouth goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic made several key saves, including denying Everton's Thierno Barry from close range.
