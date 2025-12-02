How Everton secured first win at Bournemouth in nine years
- Everton secured a 1-0 victory over Bournemouth in a Premier League fixture.
- Jack Grealish scored the decisive goal in the 78th minute with a deflected strike.
- The win marked Everton's first at the Vitality Stadium since 2016.
- Bournemouth, who fielded their youngest ever Premier League team, had a goal disallowed for offside in the first half.
- Bournemouth goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic made several key saves, including denying Everton's Thierno Barry from close range.