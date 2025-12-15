Ex-England captain Michael Vaughan speaks out on ‘terrifying’ Bondi Beach shooting experience
- Former England cricket captain Michael Vaughan described his “terrifying” experience hiding in a restaurant during the Sydney terrorist attack.
- Vaughan, who was with his family and a friend, was a few hundred yards from the attack and heard gunshots.
- He called the incident at Bondi Beach an “awful, tragic event” and praised Ahmed al Ahmed for his heroic actions in tackling one of the attackers.
- Australian police reported that a father and son were behind the attack, which killed 15 people, including a 10-year-old girl and a British-born rabbi, with 38 people still hospitalised.
- The Ashes cricket series is continuing, with Vaughan noting the upcoming third Test in Adelaide will be a sombre affair as the England team expressed their condolences.