Athlete stretchered off ice after bobsleigh crash during Winter Olympics final

Daniel Bertschler, Sebastian Mitterer and Daiyehan Nichols-Bardi of Team Austria wait as officials gather for the medical treatment for pilot Jakob Mandlbauer
Daniel Bertschler, Sebastian Mitterer and Daiyehan Nichols-Bardi of Team Austria wait as officials gather for the medical treatment for pilot Jakob Mandlbauer (Getty Images)
  • Austrian bobsleigh pilot Jakob Mandlbauer was stretchered off the ice and taken to hospital after a severe crash during the Winter Olympics four-man final.
  • The incident, which occurred in the second heat, caused a significant delay to the competition, though Mandlbauer's three teammates were able to walk away.
  • Team GB's Greg Hackett later indicated that Mandlbauer was able to move and seemed to be alright, despite the seriousness of the crash.
  • Two other teams, France and Trinidad & Tobago, also experienced crashes in the same heat, but all their athletes were able to walk off the track.
  • Germany currently holds the top three podium positions heading into the final day of bobsleigh action.
