Toronto Blue Jays close to sealing World Series title

What Makes the Blue Jays Special?
  • The Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-1 in Game 5 of the World Series.
  • This victory places the Blue Jays one win away from securing their first championship since 1993.
  • Rookie pitcher Trey Yesavage set a new World Series record with 12 strikeouts, surpassing Don Newcombe's 1949 record.
  • Yesavage allowed only three hits and one run over seven innings, achieving 12 strikeouts with no walks.
  • The Blue Jays started the game with back-to-back home runs from Davis Schneider and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
