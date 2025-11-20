Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Birmingham City unveil plans for striking new 62,000-seater stadium featuring 12 chimneys

Tom Wagner explains Birmingham City's stadium plans
Tom Wagner explains Birmingham City's stadium plans (Jacob King/PA Wire)
  • Birmingham City unveiled plans for their new stadium on Thursday afternoon at Digbeth Loc. Studios.
  • The Championship club intend for the stadium dubbed ‘The Powerhouse’ to be able to hold 62,000 fans.
  • They also revealed that the stadium, which will be the centrepiece of the Sports Quarter, will include 12 chimneys.
  • A video explaining the project featured cameo appearances from minority investor Tom Brady, ex-Blues player Jude Bellingham and Peaky Blinders actor Paul Anderson.
  • Birmingham chairman Tom Wagner wants the stadium to be built by 2030.

