Himalayan mountaineer quits job for potential sporting glory

Bhavani Thekkada Nanjunda of India competes during the Cross-Country Women's 5km Individual Start Free Qualification Race at the FIS Nordic World Ski Championships
Bhavani Thekkada Nanjunda of India competes during the Cross-Country Women's 5km Individual Start Free Qualification Race at the FIS Nordic World Ski Championships (Getty Images)
  • Bhavani Thekkada, an Indian cross-country skier, is pursuing an unlikely Olympic dream for the Milan Cortina Winter Games, having discovered the sport later in life.
  • She made history by winning India’s first international medal in women’s cross-country skiing, securing a bronze in a 5-kilometre race in Chile last September.
  • Thekkada faces significant challenges, including being largely self-funded and lacking the extensive team support enjoyed by her elite competitors, often placing last in World Cup events.
  • Despite these hurdles, her journey is inspiring a new generation in India, and she uses her growing public profile to advocate for greater government support for winter sports athletes.
  • With an upcoming event in Davos, Switzerland, as her last chance for a 2026 Olympic quota spot, Thekkada remains determined, also setting her sights on the 2030 French Alps Olympics.
