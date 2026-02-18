Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

What does the referee cross signal mean that triggered Benfica-Real Madrid match delay?

The referee made a cross signal above his head after Vinicius Jr claimed he had been racially abused
The referee made a cross signal above his head after Vinicius Jr claimed he had been racially abused (AFP/Getty)
  • The Champions League match between Benfica and Real Madrid was delayed on Tuesday after Vinicius Jr accused Gianluca Prestianni of racially abusing him.
  • The referee made a cross signal gesture above his head after Vinicius made the allegation, which is an official signal to indicate a racist incident, triggering the anti-discrimination protocol put in place by Uefa.
  • The Uefa protocol states that organisers should be alerted and a stadium announcement will be made to inform fans of the situation.
  • If the behaviour continues, the match will then be temporarily suspended or, in severe cases, abandoned.
  • Tuesday’s match was delayed by around 11 minutes as the situation was assessed, before both sets of players returned to the pitch to complete the game.

