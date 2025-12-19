Ben Stokes’ England at risk of creating unwanted Ashes history
- England are on the brink of losing the Ashes after Australia batted themselves into a strong position on day three of the third Test in Adelaide.
- After bowling England out for 286, Australia moved to 271-4 by stumps, establishing a lead of 356 runs thanks to a unbeaten century from Travis Head.
- With England already 2-0 down in the series, another loss would give Australia an unassailable 3-0 lead.
- If Australia wrap up victory on Saturday, it will mean they would have won the series in just 10 days of cricket.
- This would be the quickest Ashes series defeat in terms of number of days played since 1921 - a piece of Ashes history that Ben Stokes’ England will be desperate to avoid.