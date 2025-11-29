Ben Stokes insists his England team is not ‘arrogant’ amid fierce Ashes criticism
- England captain Ben Stokes has dismissed former Australian bowler Mitchell Johnson's accusation that his team is "arrogant" following their humiliating two-day defeat in the first Ashes Test in Perth.
- Johnson's criticism, published in the West Australian newspaper, also scrutinised England's preparation for the upcoming pink-ball Test in Brisbane.
- Stokes acknowledged the team's disappointing performance and the frustration of fans but insisted the players are "absolutely desperate" to win the Ashes series.
- England's decision not to play a pink-ball warm-up match ahead of the second Test has drawn further scrutiny.
- Former England bowler Stuart Broad described pink-ball Tests as a "lottery", highlighting Australia's strong record and England's poor one in such matches. Ben