Ben Stokes admits he was ‘completely wrong’ to brand England’s critics ‘has-beens’
- England captain Ben Stokes has admitted he was “completely wrong” when he branded former players “has-beens” ahead of the Ashes.
- Stokes made the comment after having his side’s Ashes preparations questioned by ex-players including Ian Botham, Graham Gooch and Michael Vaughan.
- Stokes insisted it was a “slip of the tongue”, conceding that “has-beens” is a “horrible word”.
- Stokes was also asked about former Australia star Mitchell Johnson’s claim that his England side is “arrogant”.
- Responding to Johnson’s claim, Stokes claimed he did not mind his team being called “rubbish” after their first Test defeat, but felt branding them arrogant was “a little bit too far”.