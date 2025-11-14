Ben Shelton suffers third straight loss at ATP Finals as Jannik Sinner cruises into last four
- Jannik Sinner maintained his perfect start at the ATP Finals, securing a 6-3, 7-6(3) straight-sets victory over Ben Shelton in Turin.
- Sinner, despite a less-than-sparkling performance, recorded his 29th consecutive indoor hard court win and secured top spot in his group, while Shelton is out after losing all three of his group matches.
- The Italian will now face Alex de Minaur in the semi-finals, an opponent he has defeated in all 12 of their previous matches.
- In the men's doubles, Briton Henry Patten and his Finnish partner Harri Heliovaara progressed to the semi-finals with a 7-6(5), 6-2 win against Marcelo Arevalo and Mate Pavic.
- Patten and Heliovaara will play home favourites Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori, with an all-British final still possible as Lloyd Glasspool and Julian Cash face Neal Skupski and Joe Salisbury in the other semi-final.