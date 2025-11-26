Ben Chilwell motivated by doubters as he eyes England World Cup spot after Chelsea woes
- Ben Chilwell has revealed he is still targeting a spot in England’s squad for next year’s World Cup.
- Chilwell was famously put in Chelsea’s ‘bomb squad’ last year after falling out of favour under Enzo Maresca.
- He spent the second half of last season on loan at Crystal Palace before joining French club Strasbourg in the summer.
- Chilwell told the BBC it would be “the biggest middle finger to so many people” if he forces his way into England’s World Cup squad.
- Chilwell, who won the last of his 21 England caps in March 2024, claimed he is using his doubters as “motivation”.