Ben Chilwell motivated by doubters as he eyes England World Cup spot after Chelsea woes

Ben Chilwell fell out of favour at Chelsea but still feels he can get into England’s World Cup squad (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Ben Chilwell fell out of favour at Chelsea but still feels he can get into England's World Cup squad (Zac Goodwin/PA)
  • Ben Chilwell has revealed he is still targeting a spot in England’s squad for next year’s World Cup.
  • Chilwell was famously put in Chelsea’s ‘bomb squad’ last year after falling out of favour under Enzo Maresca.
  • He spent the second half of last season on loan at Crystal Palace before joining French club Strasbourg in the summer.
  • Chilwell told the BBC it would be “the biggest middle finger to so many people” if he forces his way into England’s World Cup squad.
  • Chilwell, who won the last of his 21 England caps in March 2024, claimed he is using his doubters as “motivation”.

