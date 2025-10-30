Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Teenage cricketer dies after being hit by ball

Cricket player dies in freak accident
  • A 17-year-old cricketer, Ben Austin, died after being struck by a ball during a practice session in Melbourne, Australia.
  • Austin was hit in the neck while training in the nets at Wally Tew Reserve and collapsed almost immediately after the impact.
  • He was reportedly wearing a helmet but not a stem guard, a protective flap for the neck and base of the skull.
  • Emergency services transported him to Monash Children’s Hospital in a critical condition, where he later passed away.
  • His club, family, and the wider cricket community expressed devastation, with Cricket Australia noting similarities to the fatal injury of batsman Phillip Hughes.
