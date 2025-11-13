Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Tuchel makes Bellingham decision as Man City defender set to make England debut

Owen disagrees with Tuchel's view on Kane, Bellingham and Foden
  • Thomas Tuchel's England starting XI for the World Cup qualifier against Serbia featured several changes.
  • Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden were notably left out of the starting line-up, despite their return to the squad.
  • Morgan Rogers secured his fourth consecutive start, maintaining his place ahead of both Bellingham and Foden.
  • Nico O’Reilly will make his debut at left-back, and Marcus Rashford will start on the left wing.
  • New call-up Alex Scott and the injured Marc Guehi were excluded from the 23-man squad for the qualifier.

