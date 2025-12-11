Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

The six stars up for BBC Sports Personality of the Year

Video Player Placeholder
Keely Hodgkinson wins Sports Personality of the Year
  • The six-athlete shortlist for the 2025 BBC Sports Personality of the Year has been confirmed, with the ceremony scheduled for Thursday, 18 December.
  • Lionesses Hannah Hampton and Chloe Kelly are nominated following their pivotal roles in England's Euro 2025 victory.
  • Red Roses star Ellie Kildunne also made the shortlist for her significant contribution to England's Women's Rugby World Cup triumph, scoring five tries.
  • Hannah Hampton, a goalkeeper, was a standout performer in Euro 2025, saving crucial penalties in the final and later winning the Yashin Trophy.
  • The shortlist is completed by Masters champion Rory McIlroy, darts sensation Luke Littler, and newly-crowned F1 world champion Lando Norris.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in