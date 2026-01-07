Why England ‘must move on’ from Bazball – according to a former captain
- England's Ashes campaign is concluding with a likely 4-1 series defeat against Australia.
- Former England captain Michael Vaughan has urged the team to abandon their high-risk 'Bazball' approach and revert to fundamental cricket principles.
- Vaughan stated that the 'Bazball' method, implemented by coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes, has failed to secure major series victories against teams like India and Australia.
- He highlighted centuries from Joe Root and Jacob Bethell, achieved through orthodox batting, as evidence for the team's necessary strategic shift.
- Vaughan also criticised the team's lack of attention to detail and 'loose' camp environment, calling for honest discussions and an acceptance of change from the leadership to improve English cricket across all formats.