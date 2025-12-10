Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Newcastle hit by late hammer blow as they drop points in Leverkusen

A late Alejandro Grimaldo equaliser for Leverkusen stopped Newcastle from claiming an impressive away win
A late Alejandro Grimaldo equaliser for Leverkusen stopped Newcastle from claiming an impressive away win (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
  • Newcastle United drew 2-2 with Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League.
  • Leverkusen initially took the lead through an unfortunate own goal by Bruno Guimaraes.
  • Anthony Gordon equalised for Newcastle from the penalty spot, and substitute Lewis Miley then headed them into the lead in the 73rd minute.
  • Alejandro Grimaldo scored a late equaliser for Bayer Leverkusen in the 88th minute, securing a 2-2 draw.
  • The result was a damaging blow for Eddie Howe's side, who had twice hit the post, ahead of their upcoming derby against Sunderland.
