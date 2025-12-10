Newcastle hit by late hammer blow as they drop points in Leverkusen
- Newcastle United drew 2-2 with Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League.
- Leverkusen initially took the lead through an unfortunate own goal by Bruno Guimaraes.
- Anthony Gordon equalised for Newcastle from the penalty spot, and substitute Lewis Miley then headed them into the lead in the 73rd minute.
- Alejandro Grimaldo scored a late equaliser for Bayer Leverkusen in the 88th minute, securing a 2-2 draw.
- The result was a damaging blow for Eddie Howe's side, who had twice hit the post, ahead of their upcoming derby against Sunderland.