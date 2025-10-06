The domestic matches to be played abroad after Uefa approve requests
- UEFA has reluctantly approved requests for Barcelona to play Villarreal in Miami and AC Milan to play Como in Perth, Australia.
- UEFA President Alexander Ceferin stated that this decision is "exceptional" and will not set a "precedent" for future matches.
- UEFA remains opposed to domestic league matches being staged outside their home country, citing concerns for league integrity and fan disenfranchisement.
- The final decision to allow these games abroad now rests with FIFA, which is in the process of finalising new regulations on the matter.
- Football Supporters Europe (FSE) welcomed UEFA's general opposition but criticised the approval of these two specific games, calling for robust rules to protect domestic competitions.