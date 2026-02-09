Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Why Barcelona’s president was forced to ‘resign’

Club Pres' Laporta: Barca is saved from financial ruin'
  • Joan Laporta has resigned as president of Barcelona, a procedural step to allow him to seek re-election later this year.
  • Laporta, who first took office in March 2021, stepped down in line with club statutes after nearly five years in charge.
  • Vice-president Rafa Yuste will serve as interim president for the next three and a half months until the election.
  • Laporta is widely considered the favourite to reclaim the role against rivals Victor Font, Xavier Vilajoana, and Marc Ciria, with the aim of returning to office on 1 July.
  • Around 100,000 eligible Barcelona members will vote, with the election held across multiple venues and postal voting not permitted, unlike the 2021 election.
