The first-half blitz that saw Atletico Madrid blow Barcelona away

Atletico Madrid scored four half goals to condemn Barcelona to a heavy Copa del Rey first-leg defeat
Atletico Madrid scored four half goals to condemn Barcelona to a heavy Copa del Rey first-leg defeat (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
  • Atletico Madrid thrashed Barcelona in their Copa del Rey semi-final first leg 4-0.
  • All four goals came in the first half, showcasing Atleti's imposing new attack.
  • An own goal from Eric Garcia opened the scoring, with Antoine Griezmann, Ademola Lookman, and Julian Alvarez adding the others.
  • The defeat ends Barcelona's six-game winning streak across all competitions.
  • The second leg will be played on March 3.

