How much will Bad Bunny be paid for Super Bowl halftime performance?
- Bad Bunny is scheduled to headline the Super Bowl LX halftime show on Sunday in Santa Clara, California.
- Halftime show performers, including Bad Bunny, do not receive payment from the NFL, instead relying on the significant exposure gained from the event.
- The Puerto Rican rapper's selection has faced criticizm from some Trump supporters, who have labelled him an "anti-ICE activist" and a "massive Trump hater."
- Previous performers, such as Rihanna and Kendrick Lamar, have seen substantial increases in music streams, sales, and brand impact following their Super Bowl appearances.
- While the NFL and Apple Music typically cover the extensive production costs, some artists like The Weeknd and Dr. Dre have reportedly contributed their own funds.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks