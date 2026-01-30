Zverev furious as Alcaraz takes ‘cramp’ timeout during marathon Aus Open battle
- Alexander Zverev expressed fury over the decision to allow Carlos Alcaraz a medical timeout during their Australian Open semi-final.
- Zverev argued that Alcaraz was suffering from cramp, which is not permitted for a medical timeout under tennis regulations.
- The umpire granted a three-minute medical timeout after a trainer massaged Alcaraz's upper legs, treating it as a thigh injury.
- Zverev confronted the supervisor, labelling the situation 'unbelievable' and 'bull****' due to his belief that Alcaraz was protected.
- Pundit Miles Maclagan supported Zverev's view, noting the ambiguity between cramp and injury and how the timeout potentially negated Zverev's fitness advantage.
