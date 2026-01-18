Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Venus Williams makes history at the Australian Open

Related: Venus Williams laughs about returning to tennis for this surprising reason
  • Venus Williams, 45, made history as the oldest woman to compete in the Australian Open singles tournament after accepting a wildcard.
  • She was defeated by Serbia's Olga Danilovic, 24, in a three-set thriller, with the final score being 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-4.
  • Williams initially took the first set and held a 4-0 lead in the deciding third set before Danilovic staged a remarkable comeback, winning the final six games.
  • Despite the loss, Williams received a standing ovation and is set to compete in the doubles tournament alongside Ekaterina Alexandrova.
  • Williams indicated her tennis comeback is not over, expressing a desire to play a more regular schedule and continue improving her game.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in