Amateur tennis player stuns Jannik Sinner to win 1 Point Slam

  • Australian amateur tennis player Jordan Smith won the innovative 1 Point Slam tournament, securing a AU$1m (£497,000) prize.
  • Smith, a New South Wales state champion, defeated several professional players, including world No 2 Jannik Sinner, Amanda Anisimova, and Pedro Martinez.
  • His winning strategy involved a conservative 'brick wall' approach, forcing his more established opponents to make errors in the short-format competition.
  • Smith triumphed over Joanna Garland in the final, whose own impressive run included beating Alexander Zverev and Nick Kyrgios.
  • Beyond his personal winnings, Smith's club, Castle Hill Tennis Academy, received a $50,000 donation from Tennis Australia for facility upgrades.
