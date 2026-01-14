Amateur tennis player stuns Jannik Sinner to win 1 Point Slam
- Australian amateur tennis player Jordan Smith won the innovative 1 Point Slam tournament, securing a AU$1m (£497,000) prize.
- Smith, a New South Wales state champion, defeated several professional players, including world No 2 Jannik Sinner, Amanda Anisimova, and Pedro Martinez.
- His winning strategy involved a conservative 'brick wall' approach, forcing his more established opponents to make errors in the short-format competition.
- Smith triumphed over Joanna Garland in the final, whose own impressive run included beating Alexander Zverev and Nick Kyrgios.
- Beyond his personal winnings, Smith's club, Castle Hill Tennis Academy, received a $50,000 donation from Tennis Australia for facility upgrades.