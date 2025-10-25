Two of Australia Women’s Cricket team ‘touched inappropriately’ at World Cup
- Two members of Australia's Women's Cricket World Cup team were "touched inappropriately" by a member of the public in India.
- The incident took place on Thursday in Indore, during a day off for the team following their group-stage victory over England.
- Cricket Australia confirmed the players were approached and touched by a motorcyclist while walking to a cafe.
- The matter was reported to the police by team security, who are now handling the investigation.
- Reports from India indicate an arrest has been made, and security protocols in the area have been reviewed in the aftermath of the incident.