Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Australia name team to face England in third Ashes Test as two stars return

Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon will return for Australia in the third Ashes Test
Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon will return for Australia in the third Ashes Test (Getty Images)
  • Australia has recalled captain Pat Cummins and spinner Nathan Lyon for the third Ashes Test against England in Adelaide.
  • Batter Usman Khawaja was not selected for the playing XI, despite being fit after suffering back spasms in the first Test.
  • Australia, currently 2-0 up in the series, opted for a strong bowling line-up, adding 871 Test wickets to their XI.
  • Cummins stated that Travis Head's successful opening performance meant the batting line-up did not need to change.
  • Seam bowlers Brendan Doggett and Michael Neser also missed out, with Cummins acknowledging their disappointment but emphasising the importance of a strong squad.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in