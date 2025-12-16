Australia name team to face England in third Ashes Test as two stars return
- Australia has recalled captain Pat Cummins and spinner Nathan Lyon for the third Ashes Test against England in Adelaide.
- Batter Usman Khawaja was not selected for the playing XI, despite being fit after suffering back spasms in the first Test.
- Australia, currently 2-0 up in the series, opted for a strong bowling line-up, adding 871 Test wickets to their XI.
- Cummins stated that Travis Head's successful opening performance meant the batting line-up did not need to change.
- Seam bowlers Brendan Doggett and Michael Neser also missed out, with Cummins acknowledging their disappointment but emphasising the importance of a strong squad.