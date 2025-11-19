Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Australia great Glenn McGrath dropped from TV commentary ahead of Ashes opener

Australia legend Glenn McGrath has been taking off TV commentary duties with ABC for the Ashes (Chris Young/PA).
Australia legend Glenn McGrath has been taking off TV commentary duties with ABC for the Ashes (Chris Young/PA). (PA Archive)
  • Australia fast bowling great Glenn McGrath was due to be on TV commentary for ABC for the first Ashes Test which begins in Perth on Friday.
  • However, McGrath’s representatives informed ABC about an upcoming deal he has with betting company Bet365.
  • The national broadcaster has a policy that blocks staff from having commercial partnerships with betting companies, and have acted by dropping McGrath from their coverage.
  • An ABC spokesperson confirmed the broadcaster and McGrath had “mutually parted ways for this Ashes”.
  • McGrath won six Ashes series between 1993 and 2007, and only lost one series to England back in 2005.

