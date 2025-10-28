Australia star hits back at Stuart Broad’s jibe ahead of Ashes
- Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey responded to Stuart Broad's claim that the upcoming Ashes team would be the "worst" Australia side since 2010.
- Broad's comments were made after former Australia opener David Warner predicted a 4-0 home victory for Australia in the Ashes series.
- Carey highlighted Australia's recent successes, including winning the World Test Championship and retaining the Ashes, stating the team is "experienced".
- Broad, who retired after the 2023 Ashes, was part of the England squad that last won in Australia in 2010-2011.
- Australia captain Pat Cummins will miss the first Ashes Test due to a back injury, with Steve Smith set to lead the team in his absence.