Australia star hits back at Stuart Broad’s jibe ahead of Ashes

Will Jacks named in England’s Ashes squad with new vice-captain Harry Brook
  • Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey responded to Stuart Broad's claim that the upcoming Ashes team would be the "worst" Australia side since 2010.
  • Broad's comments were made after former Australia opener David Warner predicted a 4-0 home victory for Australia in the Ashes series.
  • Carey highlighted Australia's recent successes, including winning the World Test Championship and retaining the Ashes, stating the team is "experienced".
  • Broad, who retired after the 2023 Ashes, was part of the England squad that last won in Australia in 2010-2011.
  • Australia captain Pat Cummins will miss the first Ashes Test due to a back injury, with Steve Smith set to lead the team in his absence.
