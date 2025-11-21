Why ‘toilet breaks and stretching’ came back to haunt Australia opener in Ashes
- Usman Khawaja was unable to open the batting for Australia on the opening day of the first Ashes Test due to a rule violation, having been off the field for too long at the end of England's innings.
- According to ABC Sport, Khawaja was off the field for an extended period for “toilet breaks and stretching”.
- This meant Marnus Labuschagne opened with debutant Jake Weatherald, who was dismissed second ball by Jofra Archer.
- Steve Smith was consequently forced to bat at number three against the new ball, earlier than anticipated, due to Khawaja's absence.
- Khawaja eventually came in at number four but only scored two as Australia were reduced to 123-9 in reply to England’s 172.