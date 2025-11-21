Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Why ‘toilet breaks and stretching’ came back to haunt Australia opener in Ashes

Usman Khawaja was unable to open the batting for Australia
Usman Khawaja was unable to open the batting for Australia (AFP via Getty Images)
  • Usman Khawaja was unable to open the batting for Australia on the opening day of the first Ashes Test due to a rule violation, having been off the field for too long at the end of England's innings.
  • According to ABC Sport, Khawaja was off the field for an extended period for “toilet breaks and stretching”.
  • This meant Marnus Labuschagne opened with debutant Jake Weatherald, who was dismissed second ball by Jofra Archer.
  • Steve Smith was consequently forced to bat at number three against the new ball, earlier than anticipated, due to Khawaja's absence.
  • Khawaja eventually came in at number four but only scored two as Australia were reduced to 123-9 in reply to England’s 172.
