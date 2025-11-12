Australia dealt Ashes blow with pace bowler to miss first Test
- Australia's Ashes preparations have been disrupted by a double injury scare involving key bowlers.
- Josh Hazlewood underwent precautionary scans for a tight hamstring but has been cleared of muscle strain and will join the Test squad as planned.
- Fellow seamer Sean Abbott has been ruled out of the first Test in Perth due to a moderate grade hamstring injury.
- These injuries compound the absence of captain Pat Cummins, who is sidelined with back problems, raising concerns about the depth of Australia's pace attack.
- Uncapped Brendan Doggett could be called upon as a further reinforcement if needed for the first Test at Optus Stadium.