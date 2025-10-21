Atletico Madrid lodge complaint to Uefa ahead of Arsenal Champions League clash
- Arsenal apologised to Atletico Madrid after both changing rooms at the Emirates Stadium were found to have only cold water before their Champions League match.
- Atletico Madrid discovered the issue during their training session on Monday evening and subsequently lodged a complaint with Uefa.
- Despite Arsenal resolving the problem approximately 45 minutes before Atletico players were due to return, the Spanish side opted to finish training early and shower at their hotel.
- Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta praised Atletico's coach Diego Simeone, highlighting his 'really high level of organisation' and the strong identity he has created at the club.
- Arteta also admitted to being inspired by Simeone's passion and his ability to maintain energy and a winning mentality over a long period in a demanding environment.